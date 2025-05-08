The life of a trainee teacher in West Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The idea of giving up a career you know inside out, retraining and starting over is a daunting thought. But it’s also exciting. When I was growing up, I had two career ideas – teaching and journalism. After I left school and earnt a bit of money, I went to college and trained in journalism. By the age of 30, I was Chief Reporter of two local newspapers. And then covid-19 hit and the newspapers I poured my heart into, stopped printing.

I was sure I was too old to retrain in a new career, particularly when I hadn’t got all the correct qualifications, yet something niggled at me, telling me Covid was the call from fate I needed to do this.

By Easter 2021, I was working as a Cover Supervisor at the very high school I went to, while studying for an English Literature and Creative Writing degree with the Open University. The initial prospect of walking into a room full of teenagers and being in charge filled me with imposter syndrome and I doubted myself, not for the first time.

Signing up for Teacher Training was the next step in my journey and after passing an interview at a new school, I attended an induction in Surrey where I got to meet my fellow trainees for the year. We were a real mixture of people from early fifties to early twenties, but all excited, passionate and eager to learn the new skills we needed to pass.

School-based training

I was fortunate to train on a salaried position at my school which meant I was a paid-up member of staff and had my own timetable from the first day. I also opted to study for my PGCE at the same time which was no easy feat but definitely worth the extra effort. Every Friday, after teaching at my “home” school I spent the day at St Philip Howard where I spent the first half of the day with all the other trainees, taking part in “general studies”. We learnt strategies and techniques and spoke together about ideas and experiences. There was a general comradery amongst us and strong friendships forged. My favourite part about these sessions was learning about other subjects and ways of using others ideas to implement in my own classroom.

The second half of the day was spent in subject groups with a specialist tutor where we discussed the curriculum and ideas to teach different texts or topics and tips and tricks for scaffolding, making lessons more engaging and various other methods.

The support and help I received while I was training was incredible. The deadlines for assignments and lesson observations were all worked out to give us the most time and optimum support without feeling overwhelmed or stressed. No question was ever considered too simple or silly and Graham, our SCITT Lead, was always there when we needed help, encouragement or assistance. One thing which helped me during observations was seeing a friendly face like Graham in my classroom, giving an encouraging nod and knowing he was there to highlight the positives in my lesson as opposed to trying to catch me out. At any time when I had any doubts or worries, Graham always offered a friendly ear and some words of encouragement and the rest of the trainees boosted my morale and cheered me on.

Throughout the start of my trainee year, I worked on the niggles of self-doubt and soon found myself working in rooms full of creative minds. Suddenly, I was becoming the very reasons I loved school; the inspiring teachers. I could scream out the enthusiasm I had for texts and plays, novellas and poems. But more importantly, I could support those most vulnerable. I could nurture the ones who felt their voices couldn’t be heard and be the trusted adult to those students who were struggling. The sense of reward I now felt almost tripled the feeling of seeing my name on an article or my newspaper in print. I wish I could bottle the feeling from every lesson that I see a child smile, a concept understood or a mind inspired. More so knowing that it’s down to me.

Teaching isn’t always rainbows and fluffy clouds, you definitely have to take the rough with the smooth, but reminding yourself not everything is personal and that your students are children, sometimes teenagers, certainly makes you pause and think. I often remind myself that some of my students are fighting battles in their personal life, that I can only begin to imagine, and that I might be the first “Good morning” they hear or smile they see. All that does is remind me even more how worthwhile my job is.

When I was a journalist, I had the opportunity to experience some fantastic events and meet some wonderful people, but my creativity was confounded to the parameters of the newspaper format I worked in. Now, my passion and personality shine through the curriculum and lessons through the freedom I have to teach in my own unique way.

