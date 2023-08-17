The Littlehampton Academy celebrates A-level and BTec results and shares pride in its students
Principal Sarah Pringle said: “We are delighted to be able to celebrate with our students here at TLA Sixth Form today as they receive their A-level and BTec results. Young people have had a very disrupted education over the last few years and have faced constant challenge. Our students here at TLA have always worked hard with the academy staff to overcome any obstacles they have faced and we are hugely proud of their achievements, particularly this year as this is the first full set of formal exams this group of students have taken. We wish them every success in their future endeavours and look forward to hearing from them over the coming years as they continue their education and workplace journeys.”
Dane Morace-Court, director of learning for key stage five, said: “The achievement of our students and the resilience and determination they have shown during unprecedented times cannot be overstated. There are so many instances today of students who, having worked tirelessly to achieve across their studies, are reaping the benefits and deservedly so. It is with great pride that we have been able to celebrate with so many students and their families. We wish all of our students the very best for their next steps.”
Student Mia Spragg, who achieved A grades in English literature and sociology and has been accepted to her first choice of studying English Literature at the University of York, said: “I am really happy that all my hard work and effort paid off. I had to really persevere as things were really tough, especially in the beginning where the end of school had been so disrupted. This feels like such an achievement.”