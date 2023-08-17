The Littlehampton Academy celebrates A-level and BTec results and shares pride in its students

Students and staff at The Littlehampton Academy are celebrating sixth form success as they pick up their A-level and BTec results. The academy has a proud record of students going on to further studies and students are once again taking up places at universities, colleges and workplaces across the country.

Principal Sarah Pringle said: “We are delighted to be able to celebrate with our students here at TLA Sixth Form today as they receive their A-level and BTec results. Young people have had a very disrupted education over the last few years and have faced constant challenge. Our students here at TLA have always worked hard with the academy staff to overcome any obstacles they have faced and we are hugely proud of their achievements, particularly this year as this is the first full set of formal exams this group of students have taken. We wish them every success in their future endeavours and look forward to hearing from them over the coming years as they continue their education and workplace journeys.”

Dane Morace-Court, director of learning for key stage five, said: “The achievement of our students and the resilience and determination they have shown during unprecedented times cannot be overstated. There are so many instances today of students who, having worked tirelessly to achieve across their studies, are reaping the benefits and deservedly so. It is with great pride that we have been able to celebrate with so many students and their families. We wish all of our students the very best for their next steps.”