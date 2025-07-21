The Oaks Primary School and Nursery celebrates success

The Oaks Primary School & Nursery have a busy run up to the end of the school year.

On Wednesday 9th July they hosted the West Sussex Crawley East Big Sing event. Year 3 & 4 children, along with children from Hilltop and Three Bridges Primary schools, had a wonderful morning of music and singing. Emily Barden, a West Sussex music teacher led the workshop teaching the children lots of new singing skills and songs. Each school performed their own chosen song based around this year's theme ‘Birds’. It just so happened all schools gave a great rendition of Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds song. They also sang together pre-rehearsed songs such as Beautiful Creatures and Follow the Heron Home. A fabulous morning was had by all!

This week the school received their best Year 6 SAT’s results yet!. The results have been improving year on year, this year being the best year with results 10% over the National Average. Mr Mainwaring, the Headteacher, said “We couldn’t be prouder of our children, teaching staff and our supportive parents. The results are testament to the hard work put in by the whole school community”. The children were all treated to a pizza party for their hard work at the end of SAT’s week.

The Oaks has been recognised as a Gold school following submission of a portfolio to support our ACE (A Champion for Every Child) programme. The TKAT ACE scheme is a unique and innovative pastoral mentoring programme that provides dedicated and specially trained 1:1 tutor for disadvantaged pupils and their families whose aim is to help pupils overcome barriers to their learning. A letter from Mike Garlick, the Director of Strategy, Development and TKAT ACE - congratulating The Oaks said, ‘The school’s journey from implementation to full embedding of ACE culture represents a fantastic achievement that has contributed to transforming the social and emotional wellbeing of pupils and families. The school’s commitment to going above and beyond for every child, regardless of their background or circumstances, exemplifies the ‘Gold’ ACE provision.’ The Oaks are so proud of their school community and hope to take this achievement even further in the future and achieve platinum status!

To top it off, the school has also been awarded a ‘Gold’ in the School Games Impact Awards. The School Games is a programme which puts physical activity and sport at the heart of schools, providing young people with the opportunity to learn through physical activity and competition to achieve their personal best. Mrs Howe, the Oaks’ School Games Organiser, has spent the year taking groups of children out to various sporting events in Crawley, from football to tennis and athletics to curling and swimming galas. Mrs Howe commented ‘The School Games events give our children a chance to take part in lots of different sports that they might not have the opportunity to experience otherwise. We have had children go on to take up various sports, such as Basketball and Rugby, following on from a School Games event which is great to see’.

The Senior Leadership Team and all Staff at The Oaks are already looking forward to another successful year from September and welcoming their new entrants to join our wonderful Oaks Community. They will also be thinking of those who leave them this year having gained their ‘Roots to grow and wings to fly’.