The Regis School students take on Walk4Change challenge for charity

Students walk 25km and raise thousands of pounds for local charity.

This month, students from The Regis School in West Sussex took on a 25km charity walk from Worthing Pier to Bognor Regis Pier to raise funds for The Sussex Snowdrop Trust.

The walk, which spanned the scenic West Sussex coastline, was not only a physical challenge for the students, but also a mission to support children with life-threatening & terminal illnesses.

The Sussex Snowdrop Trust provides vital nursing care at home for local children with life-threatening or terminal illnesses and supporting their families. Students from Year 7 to Year 13 at The Regis School rallied together and raised over £4000 for the charity.

The Mayor of Bognor Regis, Gillian Yeates, and co-founder of The Sussex Snowdrop Trust, Di Levantine, were present to congratulate and celebrate the students’ achievements on their arrival at Bognor Regis Pier.

Throughout the journey, students showed grit and determination, pushing through blisters and fatigue but fuelled by their sense of purpose walking for a worthy cause. To help them along the route, staff members, families, and local residents were on-hand to cheer them on and provide encouragement.

The school has previously taken on similar walks for the charity and, after completing their walking goal this year, once again feel their efforts to raise money are positively contributing to the lives of children in need across West Sussex.

Malakai-Lewis, a Year 7 student who participated in the walk, said:

“I really enjoyed the walk as I was able to challenge myself with my friends. We had a great time walking and felt good after as we knew we had helped a local charity.”

Year 9 student Toby said:

“The walk was tough on our legs, and it was a really hot day which made the walk a challenge. We all showed belief and resilience to get to the end.”

Caroline Saunders, Senior Assistant Principal at The Regis School, said:

“The ‘Walk 4 Change’ is an established act of service in the TRS calendar.What set this year apart was the record numbers taking part, and the generosity of the public, who were so impressed with the student’s positivity and determination. Despite the heat our students persevered and each and everyone of them was a credit to the school.”