The Sir Robert Woodard Academy celebrates best ever GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sir Robert Woodard Academy, Lancing, is thrilled to announce their best ever set of GCSE results, reflecting the hard work, dedication and perseverance of both students and staff.

Our academy, which prides itself on ambition for all and a deep commitment to inclusivity, is celebrating yet another year of academic excellence.

Whether in classrooms, laboratories, workshops, studios, on the stage, or out on the playing fields, our students have achieved remarkable grades across the curriculum. In English and Maths, our students have thrived under the guidance of passionate and talented teachers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, no fewer than nine students achieved a coveted Grade 9 in Maths, while seven students earned the top Grade 9 in English.

SRWA students

At SRWA, more than 75% of our students pursue French or Spanish to GCSE level, and this year their performance has been nothing short of magnificent.

An impressive 80% of our Spanish scholars secured a strong GCSE pass, with 20% achieving a top Grade 7 or above. Likewise, our commitment to delivering a high-quality History and Geography curriculum has paid off, with over 25 students in each subject achieving a Grade 7 or higher.

Our Art students have also excelled, with over 20% of the class earning a Grade 7 or above for their outstanding creations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While we can’t highlight every successful subject and star student—there are so many incredible stories this year—we must give special recognition to our top-performing student, Amelie Greenhead.

SRWA students

Amelie achieved an extraordinary seven Grade 9s across her subjects, with a Grade 8 in Physics. Similarly, Olivia Danton, Matthew Hopkins, and Zachary Milford all earned at least five Grade 9s in their respective subjects.

Principal Kieran Scanlon said: “So pleased to see this group of students get what they deserve. Our languages results in particular are exceptional and great evidence of the improvement journey that the school has been on. Yet another year where SRWA can safely say best results ever!”