The Turing School students celebrate GCSE results
This year's results reflect the commitment of our students and staff and we are incredibly proud of the achievements across a wide range of subjects, with particular success in Spanish, Geography and Art.
We are immensely proud of our students, who have shown incredible determination and focus throughout and would like to thank the parents and carers for supporting them through this stressful year.
Their achievements today are a testament to their unwavering commitment and the tireless support of our dedicated staff. We would like to give a particular mention for outstanding progress to; Beau Baldock, Jack Davey, Sophie Aldridge and Austin Price.
We wish all our departing students the very best as they embark on their exciting next chapters, whether that be in sixth form, college, apprenticeships, or employment.