The Weald School & Sixth Form College announces another enormously successful year for students

We at The Weald want to celebrate all of our students as we are exceedingly aware of not just the challenges provided by A-levels, but also each student's own personal circumstances which surround the exams they have taken. No journey to exam results day is easy, and every experience is unique. This is why, as always, we are tremendously proud of the perseverance shown by each and every one of our students.

At The Weald, we promote the value of hard work. The following students (amongst others) achieved grades much higher than their GCSE forecasts would have suggested: William Berkley-Smith, Tom Bonney, Jemima Channon, Louis Gould, Scout Hargis, Stuart Moseley, Mimi Pugh, Lily O’Keefe, Emily Wellbelove and Patrick Rawlins. Their performances absolutely underline our ethos of hard work leading to exceptional results.

Of the highest attaining students, of particular note are Olivia French (A*A*A*A) who takes up a place at Warwick to study Maths, James Cordy (A*A*A*B), Jenna Furse-Cope (3A*s) who goes on to study Law at LSE, Nina Currado (A*A*A) who goes to Leeds to study English and Sociology, Grace Walker (A*A*A) who will go on to study Environment and Sustainable Development at LSE, Annabel Tomlinson (A*AAA) who has secured a place at Cambridge to study Medicine, and Amy Clifford (A*A*B) who takes up a place at Exeter to study Law. Of those students taking up university places, 83% will go to their first place offers for higher level study.

Headteacher Sarah Edwards, said: "Our vocational results have remained consistently very strong this year, too, and we are delighted that George Gillingham, Evie Kynoch, Scarlett Rose and Daisy Stone, amongst others, have secured double Distinction starred in their industry-ready qualifications.

"Particular recognition goes to Katie Olliver and Eloise Hunter who achieved exceptionally well across two vocational qualifications."

