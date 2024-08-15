The Weald School & Sixth Form College celebrates successful A-level and NVQ exam results

An enormously successful year for our students.

The Weald School & Sixth Form College is delighted to announce another enormously successful year for our students who took A-level and NVQ exams earlier this summer.

Top grades are in line with our best ever results: 12% of students achieved A*s, and 37% achieved As or higher, compared with 12% and 40% respectively in 2023. National figures show 9% of entries were awarded A* and 28% A or higher.

We at the Weald want to celebrate all of our students as we are exceedingly aware of not just the challenges provided by A-levels, but the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this cohort and also each student's own personal circumstances which surround the exams they have taken.

No journey to exam results day is easy, and every experience is unique. This is why, as always, we are tremendously proud of the perseverance shown by each and every one of our students.

Exam success.

At The Weald, we promote the value of hard work. The following students (amongst others) achieved grades much higher than their GCSE forecasts would have suggested: Leon Winter, Ruby Watney, Elektra Alexander, Cheyenne Erben-Mills and Ben Michael. Their performances absolutely underline our ethos of hard work leading to exceptional results.

Of the highest attaining students, of particular note are Ella James (A*A*AA) and securing a place at Cambridge in English, Patrick Collins (4A*s), Ewen Day (A*A*A) who goes to Bristol to study Engineering Design, Bethan Evans (A*A*AA) who will go on to study Civil Engineering at the University of Bath, Elsie Hill (A*AA) who will study Physiotherapy at the University of Liverpool, Sophie Morris (A*A*A*) who takes up a place at Durham to study Geography, Ellen Orrell (A*A*AA) who will go to Sheffield to study Architecture, Lucy Thomas (A*AB) who secures a place at Aberystwyth for Human Geography and Freddie Bowden (AAAB) who secures a place at Newcastle University to study Medicine and Surgery.

Of those students taking up university places, 95% of students will go to their first place offers for higher level study, compared to 80% nationally.

Our vocational results have remained consistently very strong this year, too, and we are delighted that Grace Sharp and Martha Wheeler, amongst others, have secured double Distinction starred in their industry-ready qualifications.