The Weald School & Sixth Form College students celebrate strong results

"We at The Weald want to celebrate all of our students as we are exceedingly aware of not just the challenges provided by GCSEs, but also each student's own personal circumstances which surround the exams they have taken.

"No journey to exam results day is easy, and every experience is unique. This is why, as always, we are tremendously proud of the perseverance shown by each and every one of our students.

"Special mention must go to Stella Chapman who attained 9 grade 9s and 1 grade 8, and to Toby Murr who achieved 6 grade 9s and Leah Spencer who gained 5 grade 9s. In addition, all of the following students attained an average of grade 8 and above across their subjects: Erin James, Buddy Smith, William Orrell, Greta Minchell, Honor Maiklem, Jason Kennedy, Charlie O’Mara and Robson Gomm.

"In terms of their starting points, the following students far exceeded expectations to achieve excellent outcomes: Oliver Hiley, Lucas Fernandes Joyce, Sophia Hellier and Mathilda Nicholls.

"Perhaps most impressive of all is that our two Ukrainian students, Olena Hrynchuk and Hlib Skrychevskyi, passed a full suite of GCSEs and even attained some of the highest grades, learning everything in a foreign language whilst keeping up with their Ukrainian studies online at the same time.

"We would like to congratulate all of our students receiving exam results this week and we are extremely proud of the young people they have become. We look forward to seeing the vast majority of them back with us in our Sixth Form in September, following our students’ excellent A-level results last week, and wish every one of them well, whatever their future."

