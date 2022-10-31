Edit Account-Sign Out
These are the primary and secondary schools and colleges in East Sussex, Brighton and Hove with an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating

By Megan Baker
2 hours ago
Updated 31st Oct 2022, 4:40pm

The Office for Standards in Education – otherwise known as Ofsted – inspects schools every few years and rates them based on their findings.

These are the schools and colleges in East Sussex given this special badge of honour.

1. Polegate Primary School

Polegate Primary School in Oakleaf Drive, Polegate, BN26 6PT.

Photo: Google Street View

2. Burwash Church of England School

Burwash Church of England School in School Hill, Burwash, Etchingham, TN19 7DZ.

Photo: Google Street View

3. High Hurstwood Church of England Primary School

High Hurstwood Church of England Primary School in Chillies Lane, High Hurstwood, Uckfield, TN22 4AD.

Photo: Google Street View

4. Little Common School

Little Common School in Shepherds Close Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex, TN39 4SQ.

Photo: Google Street View

