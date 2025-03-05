Families and children across Sussex will benefit from free, daily breakfast clubs as the government confirms 15 schools to offer the scheme.

The UK Government said the historic programme will put up to £450 a year ‘back in parents’ pockets’.

It will come into force as soon as April and ‘deliver on promises’ made to working parents in the government’s manifesto.

A government spokesperson said: “All primary aged children in early adopter schools will be able to access a free breakfast and at least 30 minutes of free childcare, every day, helping to support parents getting into work by dropping their children off half an hour earlier.

“Schools are encouraged to offer healthy, varied and nutritious breakfasts, with examples from wheat bisks and porridge to fresh fruit and yoghurt. The early adopter schools also provide the perfect setting to host activities including arts and crafts, educational puzzles, reading and more.

"Universal free breakfast clubs are central to the government’s Plan for Change, removing barriers to opportunity by making sure every child starts the school day ready to learn – with research showing the clubs can have a lasting impact on children’s behaviour, attendance and attainment.

“Making sure no child starts school hungry, the scheme also has an important role to play in the government’s commitment to remove the stain of child poverty, as out of the 180,000 children who will benefit in the early adopter schools, around 2,200 attend schools in deprived areas across the South East.”

The clubs come alongside a ‘raft of measures’ designed to ‘cut the cost of living’ for families. This includes the commitment to ‘significantly cut uniform costs’, through a cap on branded items and complement government-funded childcare.

Fifteen schools have been selected in Sussex:

– Seaford Primary School;

– St Thomas A Becket Catholic Primary School in Eastbourne;

– Torfield School in Hastings;

– Baldwins Hill Primary School in East Grinstead;

– Holmbush Primary Academy in Shoreham;

– Clapham and Patching CofE Primary School in Worthing;

– St Robert Southwell Catholic Primary School in Horsham;

– Westbourne Primary School in Emsworth;

– Parklands Community Primary School in Chichester;

– The Meads Primary School in East Grinstead;

– Birdham CE Primary School in Chichester;

– Compton and Up Marden CofE Primary School in Chichester;

– Rogate CofE Primary School;

– Nyewood CofE Junior School in Bognor Regis;

– Bishop Tufnell CofE Primary School in Felpham

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: "Free breakfast clubs sit right at the heart of our Plan for Change, breaking the link between background and success for families all over the country.

"Breakfast clubs can have a transformative impact on the lives of children, feeding hungry tummies and fuelling hungry minds, so every child begins the day ready to learn.

“Alongside our plans to roll out school-based nurseries and get thousands more children school-ready, this government is delivering the reforms needed to give every child, wherever they grow up, the best start in life.”

The government said schools were chosen from across England to ensure the scheme ‘tests and learns from a variety of locations’, including those that do not currently run a breakfast club, and all ‘will receive funding to cover food and staffing costs’.