This is how your odd socks can help Littlehampton school in Anti-Bullying Week
Odd Socks Day is being held on Tuesday, November 12, as part of Anti-Bullying Week, organised by the Anti-Bullying Alliance.
Mrs Natasha Finneran-Arm, pastoral leader, said: "The Littlehampton Academy plans to hang a washing line full of odd socks, or to cover an entire fence in odd socks, to raise awareness for anti-bullying, equality, diversity and inclusion as a school and community. To be successful, we need the support of the community we serve.
"We are asking, please can you donate all of your odd socks. The socks can have holes in, the only thing we ask is that they are clean.
"We will need all socks by Wednesday, November 6. All socks can be dropped off to TLA reception, or we have a donation point at Morrisons supermarket.
"We hope that you can assist us raising awareness that bullying is not ok and to ‘Choose respect - we are all different’."
Mrs Finneran-Arm is the lead for anti-bullying at the school and she hopes to create a massive display to raise awareness, with support from the community.
She added: "We are approaching the community as a whole to get behind the initiative, as well as all of the staff and students at TLA. I have also approached many businesses to ask for help to collect odd socks. We really are trying to make this as big as possible."