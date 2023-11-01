This West Sussex primary school now has a ‘secret garden’ thanks to a £5,000 grant

A Burgess Hill school has just opened a new multi-sensory outdoor learning space thanks to a £5,000 grant awarded by Mid Sussex District Council.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheddingdean Community Primary School has transformed its garden space into a habitat for plant and pond life, insects and hedgehogs, which can be used all year round to teach children about sustainability and the outdoors.

The wonderful ‘secret garden’ was opened on Friday, October 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headteacher Hannah Riley said: “It was brilliant to open our secret garden on Friday and see the children so excited to explore the new space. We are extremely grateful to Mid Sussex District Council for the grant and we look forward to seeing how this benefits our pupils and the wider community. The garden is going to help us inspire core learning including science, writing, and reading, and we’re planning to use the space for a range of extra-curricular clubs such as gardening and bushcraft club.”

Sheddingdean Community Primary School in Burgess Hill opened its wonderful 'secret garden' on Friday, October 20

People can find out more about community grants at www.midsussex.gov.uk/business-licensing/community-grants.

The garden will be open to Windmills playgroup, a community preschool for children with additional needs. Children from the area and eldercare groups can also access the garden.

Councillor Alison Bennett, chairman of the Cabinet Grants Panel at the District Council, attended the opening event too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad