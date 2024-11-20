Thomas A Becket Junior School is engaging the community with parent and child sports club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The P.E. team at Thomas A Becket (TAB) Junior school are seeking ways to engage the community around sport and physical activity in their latest venture to continue to raise the profile of PE, sport and physical activity within the Worthing area. The school aims to ensure that every child leaves TAB physically active and with the motivation and skill to continue a life-long journey of physical activity.

The staff have worked on building partnerships with a range of local sporting clubs and organisations as well as seeking opportunities to host festivals and participation events on the school grounds across a range of different sporting disciplines. Furthermore, the school has developed its own cycle safety and skills programme and have many visitors booked in throughout the school year to discuss the astounding impact that physical activity can have socially, physically and mentally.

In the latest part of the project, the school hosted a parent and child community club. 70 parents and children attended the event which ran before school. The children had the opportunity to play a number of sports and games with their parents, grandparents and carers with a focus on being active and having fun! Throughout the club, the families played basketball, new age kurling, spikeball and even had a go at competing against each other with a reaction light challenge (the same used by formula 1 drivers).

The staff at Thomas A Becket Junior received a wide array of positive feedback following the event from both children and parents.

Reaction Light Challenge

One parent commented, “It is so lovely to have the opportunity to be active with my child and do it in a safe, happy, positive environment where all equipment and facilities are provided by the school.”

One child said, “I loved getting to show my grandad all the different things we do in PE at TAB. It was so much fun!”

The school is now going to run these sessions more regularly throughout the year as they seek to further engage the community and share the love and importance of being physically active.