Thomas Bennett students graduate Virgin Atlantic's Passport to Change programme

Students from Thomas Bennett Community College were flying high as they proudly graduated from Virgin Atlantic's Passport to Change programme on Thursday 3rd July.

Students from Thomas Bennett Community College were flying high as they proudly graduated from Virgin Atlantic's Passport to Change programme on Thursday 3rd July.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The graduation took place at the Gatwick STEM Centre, a venue dedicated to promoting science, technology, engineering and mathematics education.

Students marked the end of their year-long journey by presenting their own airline concepts and receiving certificates of completion from Virgin Atlantic representatives. The centre, located in the heart of Gatwick Airport, provided a fitting backdrop for celebrating these young aviators' achievements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the start of the academic year in September 2024, the Year 8 students have participated in five dynamic workshops and interactive sessions with Virgin Atlantic professionals. From pilots to engineers, cabin crew to sustainability experts, students explored the inner workings of an airline with a heavy focus on STEM, gaining exposure to diverse business areas including Engineering, Flight Operations, Sustainability, Technology, Finance, Commercial, and Clubhouses.

The graduation took place at the Gatwick STEM Centre, a venue dedicated to promoting science, technology, engineering and mathematics education.

Holly Boyd-Boland, VP of Corporate Development at Virgin Atlantic, shared her pride in the students' achievements:

“At Virgin Atlantic, we're committed to working in the communities we serve to create a future where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. Passport to Change, our flagship school programme, is about using the power of Virgin Atlantic to inspire the next generation into STEM careers. Our vision in practice - that no matter your background, everyone can take on the world if given the opportunity to do so. Our teams from across the airline have been working with Thomas Bennett Community College to share our passion and insight into aviation and STEM careers. It has been a joy to work with students and a pleasure to witness their growth and creativity in the programme."

Mr S Smith, Headteacher at Thomas Bennett Community College, commented: "This marks our fourth year of participation in the Passport to Change programme, and once again, our Year 8 students leave deeply inspired and excited for what lies ahead. It remains a privilege to be one of only four schools globally invited to take part in such a life-changing experience that opens up a world of opportunity for our 12 and 13-year-olds."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Passport to Change initiative tackles the national challenge of low uptake in STEM subjects, particularly in schools with a higher intake of students eligible for free school meals. Virgin Atlantic partners with non-selective state schools located in and around key business hubs, focusing on institutions that serve students from disadvantaged backgrounds, including those with special educational needs and disabilities, English as an additional language, and those facing socio-economic challenges.

The programme is coordinated by the Community team at Virgin Atlantic and delivered with support from charity partner STEM Learning, alongside incredible volunteers from across the airline who share their career journeys and lead hands-on activities to instil industry knowledge and encourage effective teamwork.

Clare Hutchinson, Head of Skills & Partner Engagement, shared: "At STEM Learning, we believe that every young person should have the opportunity to engage with STEM subjects in a meaningful, inspiring way—regardless of their background. The Passport to Change programme exemplifies what is possible when industry and education come together with purpose. We are proud to work alongside Virgin Atlantic to deliver experiences that spark curiosity, build confidence, and open pathways into exciting STEM careers. Seeing students from Thomas Bennett Community College present their airline concepts with such creativity and ambition is a powerful reminder of the talent and potential we are helping to unlock."

The programme is set to continue into the 2025-2026 academic year, inspiring another cohort of young minds in Crawley to aim high and reach for the skies.