Thousands of Sussex and Surrey pupils take part in ‘Loan a Lamb’ initiative as schools bring farming to the classroom

Thousands of primary school children across Sussex and Surrey have had the rare chance to care for lambs at school, thanks to the Loan a Lamb scheme, an initiative run by the South of England Agricultural Society’s Education Committee.

The scheme, which has just completed its fourth successful year, saw over 3,500 pupils from 10 primary schools experience hands-on farming by looking after a ewe and her lambs for a week. Schools that took part included:

West Sussex: Goring CofE Primary School, Southway Junior School (Burgess Hill), Thakeham Primary School (Storrington), West Wittering Parochial CofE Primary School, St Wilfrid's CofE Primary School (Haywards Heath), St Lawrence CofE Primary School (Hurstpierpoint), St Mary's CofE Primary School (East Grinstead)

East Sussex: Cradle Hill Community Primary School (Seaford)

Surrey: Muschamp Primary School (Carshalton), Holmesdale Community Infant School (Reigate)

With increasing concerns about children being disconnected from where their food comes from, the Loan a Lamb scheme was designed to tackle the issue head-on. By bringing real farm animals into schools, children gain first-hand experience in animal care, food production and the realities of farming life.

The initiative, which is run in partnership with local farmers, LEAF (Linking Environment and Farming) Education and financially supported by the East Sussex Proficiency Test Committee, saw each participating school host a ewe and her lambs in a specially provided hutch for a week. Schools received all necessary equipment, guidance and support to ensure the highest standards of animal welfare and learning.

Speaking about the importance and impact of the programme, Alan Smith, Chairman of the South of England Agricultural Society and Education Committee member, said:

St Mary's Primary School in East Grinstead took part in the Loan a Lamb scheme

“Many children are growing up without a true understanding of how food is produced, with little to no connection with farming, and often don’t realise the hard work and dedication that goes into producing the food on their plates. This disconnect has profound implications for the future of agriculture.

“The Society has a primary focus of agricultural education and, thanks to some fantastic local farmers, Loan a Lamb is our way of bridging the gap by bringing farming into the classroom. It gives students a hands-on experience of caring for animals, learning about their welfare and understanding the importance of sustainable food production.”

Alan concluded:

“The enthusiasm and care students showed the animals has been incredible, and it is clear from previous feedback from schools that this initiative has a lasting impact. Teachers have told us how it sparked curiosity, empathy and even aspirations for careers in farming and animal care. Some students who had never seen a sheep up close have gone on to visit farms, explore agricultural studies and develop a respect for the industry. That is why we are so passionate about Loan a Lamb - it’s not just a one-week experience; it’s a foundation for lifelong learning.”

For more information on how schools can get involved in future programmes, visit www.seas.org.uk.