To infinity and beyond! Oxford International College Brighton students make intergalactic discoveries

Oxford International College (OIC) Brighton has opened a new observatory on its campus to provide its students with practical opportunities to explore astrophysics, data analysis and scientific research.

Using the observatory’s powerful telescopes — a Dwarf 3 and SeeStar S50 — Astronomy Club students will choose their own celestial targets, capture raw data and produce their own astronomical photographs. The College now also has access to robotic telescopes located in Chile, the Canary Islands, and Australia. Gary Newport, Computer Science Teacher and Astrophysicist, said: “Our Astronomy Club is an incredible way to combine science, technology, and creativity while inspiring curiosity about the universe. Our new observatory will provide students with unique opportunities to explore both nearby and distant worlds: experiences few students get to have.”

Newport has tested the school’s new Dwarf 3 digital telescope in Northern Italy, capturing images of a globular cluster, a tightly bound group of ancient stars (pictured above).

The Astronomy Club is part of the wide range of extracurricular clubs, societies, and qualifications the school offers through its Super Curriculum programme to enhance students’ personal development and encourage academic excellence.

OIC Brighton telescope images

Principal of OIC Brighton, Tess St Clair-Ford said: “At OIC Brighton, we are incredibly proud of our Super Curriculum programme. Going beyond the syllabus to provide our students with a holistic range of experiences ensures that they are fulfilled at school and have a strong foundation for their future endeavours. From building confidence to nurturing passions, our Super Curriculum programme helps students to curate a robust portfolio of experiences and qualifications that help them to stand out in a competitive landscape. I can’t wait to see what out of this world discoveries the Astronomy Club makes!”

To find out more about the College’s Super Curriculum programme, visit: https://www.oicbrighton.com/news/2024/04/26/the-super-curricular-programme