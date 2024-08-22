Top GCSE results for students at The Regis School

Year 11 GCSE Results Frank Smith and Family.

Students at The Regis School are celebrating today after receiving their GCSE results.

Across the school, more than two thirds of all students passed English and maths (grade 4), with over half achieving grade 5 or above in the two core subjects.

A number of students also achieved a raft of the top grades, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

· Darcey Hirst, who achieved eight grade 9s, one grade 8 and one grade 7;

Year 11 GCSE Results.

· Frank Smith, who achieved six grade 9s, three grade 8s and one grade 7;

· Sabina Sau, who achieved five grade 9s, two grade 8s and four grade 7s;

· Elise Miller, who achieve five grade 9s, one grade 8, three grade 7s and one grade 6;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Erin Glue, who achieved four grade 9s, four grade 8s and one grade 7;

Year 11 GCSE Results.

· Shannon Chandler, who achieved four grade 9s, four grade 8s, one grade 7 and one grade 5;

· Eva Freestone, who achieved three grade 9s, four grade 8s, one grade 7, one grade 6 and one grade 5;

· Oscar Wood, who achieved two grade 9s, four grade 8s and two grade 6s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This follows on from last week’s A Level success, which saw two students gain places at the University of Oxford. Mia Carter achieved three A*s and is going on to read Psychology and Philosophy at St Hugh’s College, whilst Katie Lindsey, who gained two A*s and one A, is set to study Medicine at St Peter’s College.

Year 11 GCSE Results.

Many of the school’s current Year 11s will now be looking forward to continuing their studies at the academy’s Sixth Form in September, with over half of this cohort continuing to study English or maths at A Level.

Bonnie Long, Year 11 said: "I am very pleased with my results; the school massively helped push me above and beyond my comfort zone with all the time and effort they put in.

"I am excited to see what I can now achieve at The Regis School Sixth form!’ Millie Wright shared ‘I am incredibly proud of my results. I received lots of extra help and revision materials from all teachers to make sure I was successful."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on students’ achievements, Dave Oakes, Principal at The Regis School, said: "All of us at The Regis School are very pleased that students have achieved such strong grades this year and would like to congratulate them on their hard work and dedication to their studies.

"Central to their success are our fantastic staff and so I would also like to thank them for everything they do to support and encourage students. As we approach the beginning of the new academic year, we very much look forward to welcoming many of our current students back to the Sixth Form, alongside some new joiners.

"We wish all our students the very best as they embark on exciting futures with their grades under their belts."

Associate Principal, Joanne Lewis shared: "We are immensely proud of the students, they have shown great resilience and determination in their journey throughout the school, and we are delighted to see this being rewarded in their achievements.

"They have bright futures ahead of them and we wish them every success as they embark on their future endeavours."