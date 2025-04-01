Top rugby school in England sees historic double

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton College U18 Rugby Team win National 7s and Super 10s Festivals over one weekend

“Truly one of schools rugby’s greatest” – NextGenXV

If winning the Howden Rosslyn Park National Schools 7s was not enough, Brighton College’s U18 Rugby Team have added the Sedbergh Super 10s title to their many accolades this season, and in doing so have achieved a momentous double.

This is one of the greatest achievements in schools rugby.

Brighton College U18 Rugby Team win historic double

At the Sedbergh Super 10s, a combination of elite defence work and determination by the boys proved to be an unstoppable combination that resulted in the team being crowned Champions.

Just four days before, the boys won the Howden Rosslyn Park National Schools 7s in the most exhilarating of circumstances, winning with the last play of the game.

These two Rugby Festivals are the biggest in the country, and to win both is a phenomenal achievement for the whole Rugby Club. It shows that these boys are one of the best U18 rugby teams in the country.

Brighton College has a history of producing rugby greats, including England’s Marcus Smith and 24 other rugby professionals in the past decade.