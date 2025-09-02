Train ticket expert reveals top tips for youngsters heading back to school and college in Sussex

With the return to school for many young people across Sussex just days away, Southern’s train ticket guru Dave Rookley has shared his knowledge to help children – and their parents - save money and travel with the right ticket.

From bagging railcard discounts to ensuring students carry the right ID, Dave’s 17 years of experience in the ticket office at Brighton means he knows the ins and outs on how to get the best deal.

“With plenty of different fares on offer, it’s so important that people are getting the best bang for their buck and travelling on the right ticket, be it with a railcard or a student ID to get even bigger discounts,” said Dave.

The start of term often means new uniforms, books, and supplies – with travel costs on top – which is why Southern offers a range of deals for young people in the region.

Dave in the ticket office at Brighton station knows just how to help passengers save on their tickets

Students studying at certain institutions in Sussex can benefit from a discounted Unizone ticket, offering unlimited discounted travel between their college, home, and places to see friends and family nearby.

Dave added: “The Unizone is a fantastic deal for young people heading to college or university for their studies and we really want to support them by getting there comfortably, and for good value.

“There’s plenty to explore in and around Brighton and Worthing and there’s no better way to do it than by train.”

All that’s needed is a valid student ID from a participating college and a 16-17 Saver or 16-25 Railcard for the Unizone ticket – which can be bought at any ticket office within the Unizone area. Physical NUS Extra and TOTUM cards are also accepted.

Students can bag a huge discount on their train travel in the region

“The most important thing is that people buy their ticket, and have the right passes, before getting on a train. It’s the only way you’ll get the best deal, and avoid the risk of a penalty fare,” said Dave.

The two Unizone areas in Sussex, in Brighton and Worthing, together cover routes between Chichester and Eastbourne, bagging students a deal of up to 70 per cent when compared to a regular season ticket.

The colleges and universities participating in the Unizone scheme are:

University of Sussex

University of Chichester

Plumpton College

BHASVIC

Varndean College

Hove Park Sixth Form College

Dv8 Sussex

Newman College

Brighton Aldridge Community Academy College