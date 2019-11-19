‘Transformed’ Hailsham school receives ‘good’ Ofsted rating

A Hailsham school is celebrating a ‘good’ Ofsted rating, with ‘outstanding’ leadership.

White House Academy, in Marshfoot Lane, was praised by inspectors as having ‘transformed’ with pupils, staff, parents and carers all in agreement that the school is much better now than two years ago, according to the report published after an inspection in September.

One pupil said in the report that teachers have ‘introduced discipline back into our school’.

The school, which became part of the STEP academy in 2017, was said to have leaders who have introduced a well-designed, well-taught curriculum so pupils learn well.

Headteacher Alun Evans said, “This is a fantastic achievement and we are so proud of our children, staff and community. We were pleased Ofsted recognised the excellent conduct of our children and the hard work that has gone into developing a curriculum which is engaging and encourages children to become exceptional learners.

“Staff are determined every pupil will be successful and have very high expectations, which our pupils are meeting. We are delighted to have been graded as good and the improvements noticed by Ofsted will continue.”

Formerly part of the Lilac Sky Academy Trust, the school joined STEP under the new name of White House Academy after previous ‘financial mismanagement and poor outcomes’.

STEP’s chief executive Mark Ducker OBE said, “We are delighted Ofsted recognised the transformation of White House Academy since joining STEP.

“It is particularly gratifying that outstanding leadership, operating within the context of a strong and united trust, was acknowledged as driving the rapid improvements.

“Our congratulations go to the whole STEP Team at White House Academy, led by headteacher Alun Evans, for this extraordinary achievement.”