'Transformed' Littlehampton Academy awarded highest ever Ofsted rating - 'We are so proud'

Ofsted inspectors have graded the academy in Fitzalan Road as ‘good’ for the first time since it was opened in 2009. It followed a two-day inspection at the beginning of February.

Academy staff described it as a ‘fantastic achievement’ and a ‘real boost for the whole town’.

Principal, Morgan Thomas, said: “The whole community is absolutely delighted with the outcome of this inspection.

The Littlehampton Academy principal Morgan Thomas with pupils celebrating the school's latest Ofsted report. Photo: Steve Robards

“This report is the culmination of many years of hard work, commitment and dedication from staff and students alike.

“The inspection has finally given this community the recognition that it deserves.

“It is the concerted efforts of students, staff and parents that has made TLA the very good school that it is today. I would like to pay tribute to our young people, in particular, who are the very best ambassadors for our school: we are proud of them and I hope that this judgement will ensure that they can hold their heads up high and be proud of themselves.”

The Ofsted inspection report said pupils study a 'broad and rich curriculum' with a 'wide range of subjects'.

The inspector noted: "The curriculum matches the school’s intentions and is taught by knowledgeable teachers. The accredited careers programme supports pupils’ high aspirations.

"Relationships between pupils and teachers are strong and based on mutual respect.

"The school aims to provide a caring and diverse educational environment where all pupils are known and nurtured. The school’s chapel provides a haven for staff and pupils where everyone is welcome, everyone is included and everyone is respected. Pupils speak highly of the support for their welfare and well-being."

Inspectors said there was some room for improvement.

"The behaviour of a small minority of pupils does not live up to leaders’ high expectations of behaviour and occasionally impacts on the learning of others," the report noted.

"Pupils say that good behaviour is not celebrated enough, and some pupils are disrespectful.

"Leaders should continue the ongoing work to ensure that all pupils consistently demonstrate good behaviour and show the respect for others that is widely promoted across the curriculum."

Click here to read the full report.

Head prefect Chase Goff, who has been a student for almost five years, said he has ‘extraordinary pride’ in the academy, adding: “I am delighted with the excellence of the academy’s Ofsted report.

“Our embracement of our key values at TLA has been recognised, along with the standards of morality at the academy. Our subjects have been described as a broad and rich curriculum with a wide range of subjects and give a sense of real ambition to students.

“As a pupil of this academy taking subjects such as sociology, it has made me a more thoroughly perspicuous individual.

“My gratitude goes out to TLA for not only educating me but elevating the platform from which to strive and better myself for the future. This school represents the joy and great coherence of our community.”

Another head prefect, Alice-Joan Smallbone, said the improved grade from Ofsted was 'amazing news'.

She added: "It is great that the staff and the students get the recognition of all their hard work, moving from special measures to good in a relatively short space of time. Students strive to

succeed and the staff empower them; this is proven from our improvement in results over the past few years.

"The decline in behaviour issues shows students can step up and be active members of the community.

"This is a badge we have worked towards for a long time and now we can celebrate.

"Overall this is an excellent achievement this academy has been rewarded with and it proves that The Littlehampton Academy is a good school to be in.”

According to the report, sixth form students 'receive valuable support and guidance on apprenticeships, employment and university'.

Abigail Pendleton, sixth form president and Sheleigh Erasmus, sixth form vice president, said: “We are incredibly proud to receive this report from Ofsted and in particular we are thrilled at the excellent recognition of how brilliant the sixth form is.

"The whole experience with the inspectors was very positive and it gave us a chance to say exactly how we feel about the school and especially life in the sixth form.

"We are so proud to be part of this school and community and we are humbled by the overwhelmingly positive words written in this report.”

The Littlehampton Academy was the first school in the Woodard Academies Trust

Trust CEO Hardip Begol CBE said: “I’m so impressed by what the school leadership, staff and pupils have achieved.

"The school has improved rapidly over the past few years, despite the challenges with Covid, to be judged as Good for the first time.

"I’m so pleased thet rust has been able to support the academy’s improvement so Littlehampton has a Good school to serve the community.”

Henry Powell, chairman of the Coastal West Sussex Partnership, said the 'future is bright for Littlehampton'.

He added: "Our schools are the foundations on which we build both our children’s lives and our community’s future prosperity.

“The Littlehampton Academy has been transformed by the extraordinary leadership of its principal, Morgan Thomas, and its chairman, Christopher Honeyman Brown.

“Over the last six years they have worked tirelessly to improve the fortunes of the school’s pupils and the town, despite considerable headwinds in very challenging times, with funding cuts to social services and the impact of Covid-19.

“Morgan and Christopher’s hard work demonstrates that strong leadership is the key to the future of our coastal region.

“On behalf of the business community, I would like to thank them and their staff and wish Christopher a happy retirement."