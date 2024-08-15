Two students at The Regis School secure place at Oxford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sixth Formers celebrate achieving a host of top university places

Among those Sixth Formers celebrating their A Level results today at The Regis School are two students who have secured places at The University of Oxford.

Mia Carter and Katie Lindsey both gained places to study at the prestigious university having achieved a stellar set of A Level grades. Mia, who achieved three A*s, will read Psychology and Philosophy at St Hugh’s College whilst Katie, who gained two A*s and one A, is set to study Medicine at St Peter’s College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mia and Katie are just two students celebrating top university places, with many others looking forward to taking up places at Russell Group universities to study a range of courses.

Students Celebrating A Levels results.

Other students celebrating today include:

Colin Knabe, who achieved two A*s and a B, and will be going to the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) to study Mathematics with Economics;

Hannah Robson, who achieved two A*s and an A, and will be going to Loughborough University to study Mathematics and Accounting and Financial Management;

Chester Banton, who achieved one A* and two As, and will be going to the University of Southampton to study Mechanical Engineering;

Charlie Holdsworth, who achieved one A* and two As, and will be going to the University of Bristol to study Mathematics with Statistics;

Eleanor Grant, who achieved two As and a B, and will be going to Cardiff University to study Law.

Alongside A Level successes, students also received impressive results in their vocational courses. These include Ruby Levell, who achieved two Distinctions as well as a Distinction*.

She will study Childhood and Youth: Theory and Practice at the University of Sussex, whilst another student, Georgia Lane, has been able to secure a highly sought-after place with Sussex Police after having attained a strong set of grades.

Year 13 Students Emily Parsons and Chester Banton A Level success.

After receiving their results today, Chester Banton and Katie Lindsey, both Year 13, proudly shared: ‘I am delighted with my results. Thank you to The Regis School staff for all their incredible support’ and ‘I am so excited for my next six years studying at Oxford University.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Oakes, Principal at The Regis School, said: "I would like to congratulate all our students celebrating their results today, knowing that their hard work and commitment has paid off.

“Whether it is Mia and Katie, who have both secured highly competitive places at The University of Oxford, or any of our other students who are going on to take up places at a range of fantastic destinations, students should be very proud of their superb efforts. I wish all our students all the very best as they embark on their next steps."

Joanne Lewis, Associate Principal at The Regis School, added: "Once again, our students have secured strong results which have enabled them to take up places at a variety of brilliant destinations.

Year 13 Students Katie Lindsey and Mia Carter A Level success.

"Throughout their studies, they have shown admirable dedication, resilience and enthusiasm and I am so pleased their efforts have been rewarded today. They have exciting opportunities and futures ahead of them and I hope they are very proud of themselves."