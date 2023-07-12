​​Plans to amalgamate two Worthing schools are going to go ahead.

Declining pupil numbers mean that around 1,500 primary school places are currently unfilled, which makes it difficult for schools to make best use of staffing and resources.

At their request, West Sussex County Council has been working with schools leaders to resolve the issue and recently asked local people for views on amalgamating Chesswood Junior School and Lyndhurst Infant School.

No new information or evidence was raised during the four-week feedback period and so assistant director for education & skill Paul Wagstaff has taken the decision to proceed asplanned.

The plan to amalgamate Lyndhurst Infant School and Chesswood Junior School next year on the Chesswood site is going ahead. Picture: Google Maps

The plan will see the creation of a new all-through primary school on the Chesswood Road site for 60 Published Admission Number (PAN) Early Years Foundation Stage and Key Stage 1 pupils, along with 120 PAN Key Stage 2 pupils, and a 21-place Special Support Centre, with effect from September 1, 2024, and to discontinue the use of Lyndhurst Infant School from August 31, 2024.

A temporary governing board for the all-through primary school will be established from existing Chesswood and Lyndhurst governors, seeking an equal number from both, together with an independent governor who, it is anticipated, will chair.

The board will appoint a headteacher for the new school.

Together with the county council, they will work to ensure all children, particularly the youngest, are prepared and ready to join in September 2024.