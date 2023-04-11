Deputy head Sara Marshalsay said: "We talk often about the idea of 'belonging', which means that we are an 'anti-prejudice' organisation and educate our staff and students about prejudicial attitudes, language and actions against any people with the protected characteristics as outlined in the law. This in turn creates a safe and comfortable school, in which everyone is welcome and if there is an issue, we are rigorous about addressing it and committed to sharing this across our community."

Carla Taylor, Head of Media says, "The campaign is an excellent opportunity for our sixth-form Media students to collaborate in a real media campaign that promotes very important messages for the young people within our community."The school says that they have a strong and vibrant community spirit with quality values of integrity, kindness, curiosity, resilience, aspiration and self-regulation which underpin the culture of the school. For the school, this culture is built on the belief that everyone has the potential to succeed and that it is the blend of support, challenge and inspiration that leads to growth and ultimate happiness.The school believes that everyone can make progress and teachers, parents and pupils alike are keen to convey this message to the public. The school refers to this as a “culture of the possible.” The 'Belonging agenda campaign' was further collaborated with by local businessman Jason Baker, who also has a daughter studying at the school. The result is a fantastic opportunity for students to share their creative ideas.