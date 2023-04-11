Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait
20 minutes ago UK weather: Met Office issues update as ‘60mph winds’ expected
28 minutes ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
1 hour ago How to use Spotify Pie tool to discover your monthly listening habits
2 hours ago Facebook down for thousands of users across UK
3 hours ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE

Uckfield Community College launches a campaign for their 'Belonging Agenda'

The college’s pupils, teachers and parents are collaborating to create a PR and digital marketing campaign to raise awareness on issues such as racism, misogyny and discrimination.

By Izzi Vaughan
Published 11th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

The students are aiming to reduce prejudice and promote inclusion awareness within the local community. The collaboration will see marketing messages across email, posters and social media but their aim is to enlist local businesses to interact and promote the campaign.

Deputy head Sara Marshalsay said: "We talk often about the idea of 'belonging', which means that we are an 'anti-prejudice' organisation and educate our staff and students about prejudicial attitudes, language and actions against any people with the protected characteristics as outlined in the law. This in turn creates a safe and comfortable school, in which everyone is welcome and if there is an issue, we are rigorous about addressing it and committed to sharing this across our community."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Media & Film Curriculum Leader Carla Taylor and colleague Chris Beaumont have brought together the year 12 Media students to create, plan and deploy this campaign, to raise awareness of these important inclusion and diversity messages.

Most Popular
Uckfield Community College launches a media campaign for their 'Belonging Agenda'.Uckfield Community College launches a media campaign for their 'Belonging Agenda'.
Uckfield Community College launches a media campaign for their 'Belonging Agenda'.
Read More
My apprenticeship has opened up the world of work to me: Uckfield student
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Carla Taylor, Head of Media says, "The campaign is an excellent opportunity for our sixth-form Media students to collaborate in a real media campaign that promotes very important messages for the young people within our community."The school says that they have a strong and vibrant community spirit with quality values of integrity, kindness, curiosity, resilience, aspiration and self-regulation which underpin the culture of the school. For the school, this culture is built on the belief that everyone has the potential to succeed and that it is the blend of support, challenge and inspiration that leads to growth and ultimate happiness.The school believes that everyone can make progress and teachers, parents and pupils alike are keen to convey this message to the public. The school refers to this as a “culture of the possible.” The 'Belonging agenda campaign' was further collaborated with by local businessman Jason Baker, who also has a daughter studying at the school. The result is a fantastic opportunity for students to share their creative ideas.

READ THIS:

Three East Sussex towns named as the some of the ultimate stargazing spots in the UK

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officer found to have breached standards of professional behaviour after ‘blue light run’ from Uckfield to Eastbourne, say Sussex Police

East Sussex swimming pool at risk of closing as local residents rally to keep it open