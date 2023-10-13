UK's first fully funded entrepreneurship scholarship launched in Crawley

In a groundbreaking leap towards shaping the future of education, Atelier 21 Future School, based in Crawley, West Sussex, is thrilled to announce the launch of the UK's first fully funded Entrepreneurship Scholarship for students age 11-16 years. This visionary initiative aims to empower the next generation of innovators, disruptors, and leaders, with a unique opportunity to turn their dreams into reality.

Young entrepreneurs at Atelier 21 Future School

In an era where entrepreneurship has become the driving force of global progress, Atelier 21 is committed to fostering the spirit of innovation and enterprise. This scholarship is a testament to our dedication to unlocking the full potential of ambitious individuals who dare to dream big.

Key Features of the Entrepreneurship Scholarship:

- Fully Funded Fees: one winner of this prestigious scholarship will have their school fees at Atelier 21 fully covered throughout their time at the school, from 11-16 years, ensuring that financial barriers never hinder their entrepreneurial journey. Other 5-50% scholarships and bursaries also available.

- Mentorship from enterprise gurus: The student will gain access to a network of renowned leaders, providing invaluable guidance and support throughout their academic journey.

- State-of-the-Art Facilities: Atelier 21 offers an inspiring environment with well curated collaborative and technical spaces and ateliers designed to nurture creativity and innovation.

- Real-World Experience: The curriculum is designed to bridge the gap between academia and the business world, offering hands-on experience, self-directed and project-based learning and opportunities to launch their own ventures as part of the schools, International Baccalaureate curriculum.

Applicants will be selected based on their passion for entrepreneurship, innovative ideas and commitment to making a positive impact on the world. The scholarship is open to students from all backgrounds, as diversity of thought is a cornerstone of innovation.

Hayley Peacock, Founder and Head of School, expressed her enthusiasm for this groundbreaking initiative: "We believe that the future belongs to those who dream, dare, and innovate. With this Entrepreneurship Scholarship, we are investing in the visionaries of tomorrow and providing them with the tools, dispositions, and resources they need to change the world."

The application process for the Entrepreneurship Scholarship is open from now until the 30th November. A number of creative, sports, equestrian and academic scholarships are also available, ranging from 5-50% off school fees. If you are interested in applying do visit our scholarship and bursaries open house event on Saturday 4th November at the K2 Sports Centre in Crawley, RH11 9BQ. To book a place visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/little-barn-owls/

To request a scholarship pack and a form to apply, please contact [email protected]