Uncertain future for science centre at historic East Sussex observatory as open letter calls for extension to lease

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A group is hoping to keep The Observatory Science Centre (OSC) in Herstmonceux open at its current site.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Herstmonceux Observatory Campaign Group sent an open letter to Queen’s University, Canada, calling for the lease to the science centre to be extended.

The group said the letter includes testimonials from more than 300 concerned people, including teachers, parents, councillors and academics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added that a petition at www.change.org is also urging the lease renewal and has more than 11,000 signatures.

The Observatory Science Centre (OSC) in Herstmonceux

A Herstmonceux Observatory Campaign Group spokesperson said: “The Observatory Science Centre (OSC) in Herstmonceux, Sussex, once the home of the UK’s Royal Greenwich Observatory, may close in 2026 due to its landlord’s refusal to extend the lease. The landlord, Queen’s University, Canada, announced last summer that it was conducting a strategic review of its estate, which also includes the Grade I listed Herstmonceux Castle.

“The OSC is a popular STEM education centre, its famous green domes and hands-on science experiments a hit with children and amateur astronomers alike. Its telescopes and domes are Grade II* listed and a rich part of the UK’s science heritage. The observatory site contains most of the remaining instruments and buildings of the Royal Greenwich Observatory.”

The group said the observatory is important for its architectural heritage too and was designed by Brian O’Rorke, FRIBA. The group said: “The observatory is unique for its copper domes and lily pond.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The open letter, which can be read at www.herstmonceuxobservatory.com, said there was also a community-led letter organised by solar astrophysicist Dr Ryan French. Dr French, who now works at the National Solar Observatory in Colorado, said OSC gave him his childhood passion for space.

Campaigners say the Observatory Science Centre encourages children to pursue careers in STEM

One of the letter's testimonials said the centre ‘plays a crucial role in local education’. It said: “Schools rely on it for field trips and extracurricular activities, providing students with hands-on learning opportunities that are crucial for sparking interest in STEM fields.”

Another said there is ‘too much history to be discarded and lost’ while one comment said: “The charity is one of the only locations in the South of England to provide accessible science education to schools, families and the wider community.”

Another said: “The quiet, rural setting is also ideal for children with special educational needs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In August 2024 Queen’s University announced it was assessing the needs of the Herstmonceux Castle Estate and was embarking on ‘a full operational and strategic review’ about the ‘future orientation and sustainability’ of the college, buildings, and Herstmonceux property.

The Observatory Science Centre

A Queen’s University spokesperson said on January 14, 2025: “Queen’s University and Bader College are deeply committed to the principles of academic literacy, STEM education, public outreach, and community engagement. We recognize the unique heritage and educational value of the Herstmonceux Observatory site and its importance to the local community and beyond. We understand the concerns raised about the transition of the site’s management and the potential impact on the community. We are actively working on plans to ensure a smooth transition and to maintain the site’s valued role in education and public engagement.”

Bader College at Herstmonceux Castle, is part of Queen’s University.