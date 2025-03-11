Uni theatre students set to shine at this year’s Chichester Fringe

In an exciting new collaboration with Chichester Fringe festival, final-year students from the University of Chichester’s Theatre Department will be putting on two amazing showcases this summer. The new partnership builds on the existing connection with the Fringe, which has seen many students and alumni take part in various shows over recent years.

Working closely with the team at the University, this year’s InterACT Festival (13 June) and Acting Showcase (11 June) will be ticketed through Chichester Fringe for the first time, and tickets are free!

InterACT is a day-long festival of performance work from the graduating students of BA (Hons) Theatre, BA (Hons) Drama, Theatre & Directing and BA (Hons) Acting students at the University of Chichester. InterACT is a collection of dynamic solo performances, directed work, productions, workshops, installations, and celebration of work created this year.

Dr Jodie Hawkes, Senior Lecturer in Theatre at the University of Chichester said: “The partnership between the university’s Theatre Department and Chi Fringe is a powerful catalyst for emerging talent. By providing a professional platform for these graduate showcases, Chi Fringe are investing in the future of theatre in the city. The Theatre department has a national reputation for producing students who create innovative new theatre. Partnering with Chi Fringe celebrates our shared commitment to the future of the theatre industry and celebrates the achievements of graduating students, launching their careers in a dynamic and supportive environment.”

The University of Chichester’s Theatre Department and Chichester Fringe recently both won the 'Arts, Science and Culture Award' at this year's Chichester City Council Civic Awards, reflecting their commitment to offering high-quality arts in the city and developing new talent.

To book tickets visit:

Acting Showcase - Wednesday 11 June - 1-3pm - Showroom Theatre chichesterfringe.co.uk/event-details-registration/acting-showcase

InterACT - Friday 13 June - 12-9pm - Showroom Theatre chichesterfringe.co.uk/event-details-registration/interact-festival

Chichester Fringe is an annual multi-arts festival in and around Chichester, which supports and promotes local performers and arts venues. Our mission is to break down barriers for up-and-coming performers enabling them to showcase their work. For more information and to book tickets, visit chichesterfringe.co.uk

For details of the Theatre and Acting courses on offer at the University of Chichester, visit chi.ac.uk/stage-and-screen/