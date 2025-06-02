University of Brighton ranked among top 4% of universities worldwide

The University of Brighton has earned a place among the world’s leading universities, ranking in the top 4.3% of institutions globally, as reported in the 2025 Global 2000 list by the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR).

This recognition highlights the university’s continued dedication to academic excellence, impactful research, and the success of its students and alumni worldwide.

The 2025 CWUR rankings are the largest of their kind, based entirely on outcome-based data, rather than surveys or self-submitted statistics. Universities are assessed across four key pillars: education, employability, faculty, and research – all of which reflect measurable impact on students and society.

This year’s results were drawn from over 74 million data points, offering a robust and comprehensive picture of institutional performance. This achievement reflects Brighton’s growing global reputation as a university that nurtures talent, drives innovation, and delivers real-world impact through education and research.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Donna Whitehead commented: "This recognition from CWUR is a reflection of the dedication of our staff and the ambition of our students. To be ranked among the top institutions worldwide – based on outcomes that truly matter – is a fantastic testament to the strength of our academic community, our research impact, and the transformative experience we offer our students."

As a university committed to delivering research that changes lives, and education that empowers individuals and communities, Brighton is proud to be counted among the leading institutions driving global progress.