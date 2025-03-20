University of Brighton students and staff stage fundraising concert for cancer care in Sussex

Talented students and staff will hold their Annual Fundraising Concert in aid of the Sussex Cancer Fund, a charity committed to improving the lives of cancer patients in the region.

The free event, open to all, will showcase a blend of classical and contemporary music, performed by talented students, staff, and guest musicians to support essential cancer research and patient care.

Organised by the University’sSchool of Applied Sciencesand Brighton Student Union’sMusic Society, the concert will take place at St Andrew’s Church in Moulsecoomb on Monday 24 March 2025, with doors opening at 6pm. Admission is free, and attendees can sign up to the event here. For those unable to attend, donations can be made via JustGiving here.

All funds raised will go directly to the Sussex Cancer Fund, helping to provide vital equipment, services, and support for cancer patients across Sussex. The charity’s collaboration with NHS teams helps improve the quality of care and advance cancer research in the region.

Fundraising concert for the Sussex cancer fund 2025

The event will feature a selection of choral pieces, followed by contemporary favourites, all performed by talented students and staff of the University.T he concert is led by Dr Annamaria Gal, Senior Lecturer and founder ofSAS Singers, the chamber choir of the School of Applied Sciences.Since launching the choir and first fundraising concert in 2019, she has worked with students and staff to establish the event as an annual tradition in support of cancer services.

The concert will also involve students from the School of Art and Media, the School of Applied Sciences, the School of Architecture, Technology and Engineering and several University academics, including Dr Simon Jeffs, Dr Jacqueline Maher, Dr Sarah Pitt, Dr Nadia Terrazzini, and colleagues from Student Operations and Support,Matt Homer and Ruth Muinde.

Dr Annamaria Gal, Senior Lecturer and founder of the choir said:"Through this concert, we aim to support cancer research and patient care while bringing people together through music. Music has the power to connect people, to bring comfort, and to express what words sometimes cannot. Cancer affects so many lives, and through this event, we hope to create a space where people can come together, reflect, and contribute to a meaningful cause. With the music we play, we want to help advance cancer research and patient care through the Sussex Cancer Fund.”

David Witham, Fund Manager at the Sussex Cancer Fund, said:"We are incredibly grateful to the students and staff of the University of Brighton for their continued support, and a special thank you to Annamaria for organising this wonderful event. As we enter our third year, we are excited for another beautiful evening of music in aid of the Sussex Cancer Fund."

At the piano_ Matt Homer, Ruth Muinde, Sarah Pitt, Annamaria Gal and Luke Roberts

Through events like this, the University hopes to foster a sense of community, raise awareness, and provide meaningful support for vital causes, all while strengthening its commitment to the wellbeing of local communities and advancing crucial research and charitable causes.

Sign up for the event here: https://sussexcancerfund.charityhive.co.uk/tickets/2/university-of-brightons-annual-fundraising-concert-in-aid-of-sussex-cancer-fund

Donate via JustGiving here: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/concert25