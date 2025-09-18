University of Chichester awards Russ Cook and David Sedaris honorary degrees

Record-breaking endurance athlete Russ Cook and humourist and best-selling author David Sedaris were among the Honorary Graduates who joined University of Chichester students to celebrate graduation at Chichester Cathedral this week. Seven high-profile figures from the world of sport, literature, education and law were honoured for their contributions at the graduation ceremonies.

Over 1200 undergraduate and postgraduate students were joined by family and friends as they received their degree certificates, marking the successful completion of their university studies.

Professor Symeon Dagkas, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chichester said: “This week is all about celebrating the commitment, perseverance and hard work of our students. I am delighted to recognise their achievements in the prestigious setting of Chichester Cathedral.”

Professor Dagkas added: “I would also like to congratulate all our Honorary Graduates as we celebrate their excellence in the fields of music, sport, literature, education, law and community development. They are such valuable additions to our community and were all incredibly generous in sharing their advice with our students.”

Among the awardees was Russ Cook, the extraordinary West Sussex endurance athlete known globally as the ‘Hardest Geezer’, who was granted an Honorary Master of Sport degree. Worthing local Russ has inspired millions through his relentless pursuit of the impossible.

In 2024, he became the first person in recorded history to run the entire length of Africa—from Cape Agulhas in South Africa to Cape Angela in Tunisia—covering over 10,000 miles across 16 countries in 352 days. Along the way, he overcame armed robbery, illness, injury, and extreme terrain, all while raising over £1 million for The Running Charity and Sandblast.

Asked what he’d learnt through his incredible endurance runs, Russ said: “I’ve learnt that I’m more capable than I ever gave myself credit for. All of my successes have been built on failure and learning from it. Don’t be scared of it, it’s all part of the process. When you fail, dust yourself off and try again.”

Fellow West Sussex resident and renowned author David Sedaris was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Literature degree. When asked what advice he would give to Chichester graduates and aspiring writers, David said: “It’s not my job to give people advice, but all I want to say is just to work hard. If you want to be a writer, write. Figure it out, it’s not that hard. Just do it.”

The University also awarded the first female Chief Fire Officer for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue, Dr Sabrina Cohen-Hatton, an Honorary Doctor of Psychology. Alongside her long career in the Fire and Rescue Service, Sabrina has pursued academic excellence, earning a PhD in behavioural neuroscience from Cardiff University. Her research, using helmet cameras, revealed that 80% of incident decisions are instinctive. This led to the development of a decision control model now embedded in national policy via the National Fire Chiefs’ Council.

Also honoured were:

Head Teacher of Aldingbourne Primary School Liz Webster – Honorary Master of Education degree for her inspiring career in education

Manjinder Nagra, lawyer and former president of the Sussex Law Society – Honorary Master of Law degree for excellence in the fields of law and sport

Classical musician Piers Adams, widely regarded as ‘the greatest recorder player of our time’ (BBC) – Honorary Doctor of Music degree

Clare de Bathe – Honorary Master of Public Administration in recognition of her outstanding record in civic engagement, leading the Chichester Community Development Trust. She is now the Interim Museum Director at the Weald and Downland Museum.