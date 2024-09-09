University of Chichester climbs to 26th in Guardian University Guide 2025

The University of Chichester is celebrating an excellent result in the new Guardian University Guide 2025, rising 12 places to become one of the top 30 UK universities at number 26.

The Guardian University Guide 2025, published on Saturday, September 7, assesses 126 universities on criteria which include teaching and feedback, student satisfaction and the number of students in employment after graduation.

The impressive Guardian rankings caps a remarkable few months for the West Sussex institution which was rated as a top tier UK university by the National Student Survey for its high satisfaction rates among its undergraduates in Law, Psychology and Social Work.

Other high Guardian rankings for Chichester include:

Students outside Chichester Cathedral.

Top 15 for Psychology and Social Work

Top 20 for Creative Writing, Sport Science, Education, Media and Film Studies

For the full list of Guardian University guide results including subject areas, visit https://www.theguardian.com/education/ng-interactive/2024/sep/07/the-guardian-university-guide-2025-the-rankings