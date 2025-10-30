University of Chichester hosts first international conference on Artificial Intelligence and Sustainable Cities

The rise of AI has raised many ethical questions about its impact in recent years. As progress accelerates, a new conference has asked how AI can be used to enable cities to become more sustainable in areas like energy, transport, health, environment and education. Can this be achieved without compromising privacy, widening inequality, or infringing on other ethical issues?

The University of Chichester welcomed a gathering of experts, institutions and industry to its Tech Park in Bognor Regis this week, all dedicated to shaping the future of their environments and our planet. The experts shared examples from around the world that demonstrate how AI can make a positive, real-world impact on everyday lives.

Among the questions up for debate were:

  • How can data-driven systems empower local communities, not just large organisations?
  • How do we design for resilience so that our cities can adapt and evolve in response to climate change, demographic shifts, and technological disruption?

Keynote topics included Smart Infrastructure for Sustainable Cities, AI for Climate-Smart Communities and Bridging AI Innovation and Real-World Outcomes in Sustainable Cities.

Conference Chair Dr Kelvin Anoh said: “We hope that through collective action, innovation, and understanding, we can build cities that are more liveable, more inclusive, and more sustainable than ever before.”

