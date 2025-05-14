University of Chichester named in top 20 for producing CEOs

Chichester has been named as a top-20 university for producing business leaders and CEOs, according to a recent study.

Finance firm, Novuna Business Cash Flow, undertook a comprehensive analysis of over 120 UK universities, examining the academic paths of more than 10 million alumni profiles on LinkedIn.

It found the University of Chichester was ranked 17 for producing CEOs, with graduates in business management, organisational leadership and sports studies going on to assume notable leadership roles. Other universities named in the top 20 include the London School of Economics, Oxford and Cambridge.

The University of Chichester offers a number of business and management courses, including BA (Hons) Business Management, BSc (Hons) Business Psychology and BA (Hons) Sport Business Management.

Professor Antonina Pereira, Director of the Institute of Psychology, Business and Human Sciences at the University, said: “We are so incredibly proud to be recognised among the UK’s top universities for producing CEOs and business leaders.

“This achievement not only reflects our distinctive and deeply impactful approach, where students benefit from a personalised, community-focused learning environment and develop through unique levels of support that nurture confidence, creativity, and an entrepreneurial mindset. Indeed, our commitment to student success extends far beyond graduation: we stay deeply connected with our alumni, offering them continued support as they progress through their careers and take on leadership roles in their industries.

“This ranking is a testament to the incredible hard work of our team, but also to the power of our close-knit, values-driven education in shaping all our students, that we want to be tomorrow’s change-makers!”

See the full findings of the study here.

To find out more about courses offered by the University of Chichester Business School, visit: www.chi.ac.uk/business-school/