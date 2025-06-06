University of Chichester psychology and criminology team showcases its research

The University of Chichester has organised a series of free-to-attend lunchtime talks focusing on recent research carried out by the psychology and criminology department.

The summer sessions are open to all, and cover fascinating issues such as social inequality, the relationship between good health and friendship, and the science of eye-tracking technology.

Senior Lecturer in Criminology and Forensic Psychology, Dr Stephanie Bennett, said: “We have organised our online showcase so that prospective and current students alike can hear more about the exciting research carried out by our academic team. We are very proud of the high-quality research that our lecturers carry out at the University of Chichester, and it is great to be able to share this in engaging ways with a wide audience.”

The following online talks are each 30 minutes long and can be watched via MS Teams.

Tuesday 17 June: Dr Bruno De Oliveira “Equality, Diversity and Contemporary Social Inequality”

Join Dr Bruno De Oliveira as we begin to investigate ways societal discrimination can be challenged.

The objectives for the session are:

To understand the reasons for challenging discrimination in society

To understand the need for Anti-discriminatory practice

To explore some of the current debates

Thursday 19 June: Dr Rebecca Graber “Good friends and better health: Social support, health and wellbeing”

Join Dr Rebecca Graber, Senior Lecturer in Health Psychology, for an interactive look at how supportive friendships can contribute to better health and wellbeing, even in the face of significant social inequalities and health pressures. We will explore what research has to say about how these relationships contribute to health, and look at creative research approaches to investigating these questions.

Tuesday 8 July: Dr Benjamin Sharpe “The Science of Looking: Eye Tracking as a Window into Human Behaviour”

Join Dr Benjamin Sharpe, a senior lecturer and cognitive scientist, for an engaging dive into the fascinating world of eye-tracking technology and what it reveals about human behaviour. This interactive session explores how our eyes hold the key to understanding driving habits, reading comprehension, anxiety, esport performance, and even the accuracy of eyewitness testimonies. Whether you’re into psychology, technology, or just love uncovering the mysteries of the mind, this webinar will keep your eyes – and your mind – wide open.

Tickets are free and can be booked from the UoC Eventbrite page.

For more information about psychology and criminology courses at the University of Chichester, visit www.chi.ac.uk/psychology-and-counselling.