University of Chichester ranked top 30 in the Guardian University Guide 2026
The Guardian University Guide 2026, which was published on Saturday 13 September, assessed 123 universities on criteria which include teaching and feedback, student satisfaction and the number of students in employment after graduation.
Subjects singled out for praise included creative writing (2nd in the UK) and media and film studies (4th in the UK).
Professor Symeon Dagkas, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chichester said: “I am thrilled that the excellent educational experience we provide to students has been recognised by The Guardian. At Chichester we offer a unique combination of outstanding teaching, paired with personalised learning and support.
“Our league table position reflects the genuine difference we make to our students’ lives, helping them thrive in their chosen field.”