The University of Chichester has maintained its spot in the top 40 universities in the UK, as ranked by the Guardian, for the fourth year running.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The university ranked 38th out of 122 across the UK with strong scores for teacher satisfaction and staff to student ratio.

The prestigious Guardian University Guide assesses universities on a number of criteria including student satisfaction, teaching and feedback and the proportion of students in employment after graduation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professor Jane Longmore, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chichester, said: “We are delighted to maintain our place in the top 40 universities in the country, reflecting our commitment to our students and providing an excellent educational experience.

The University of Chichester has maintained its spot in the top 40 universities in the UK, as ranked by the Guardian, for the fourth year running.

"It’s clear that our students value the high-quality teaching and smaller class sizes that we offer at Chichester, creating the real community feel that our students appreciate.”

Among the subjects ranked most highly by the Guardian league tables are education (16th out of 89 in the country), psychology (21st out of 115) and media and film studies (20th out of 82).

To view the full list of Guardian University guide results including subject areas, visit: www.theguardian.com/education/ng-interactive/2023/sep/09/the-guardian-university-guide-2024-the-rankings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The results come hot on the heels of a strong vote of confidence from students in the recent National Student Survey (NSS), where students rated the West Sussex-based University highly for teaching, assessment and feedback.