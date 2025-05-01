University of Chichester scoops two top prizes for accountancy course
The winners were selected by the top accountancy magazine from a competitive field and were named Best Accountancy College (Public Sector) and Best Student Body at a glittering awards ceremony in London earlier this week.
The recently-founded University of Chichester Business Society were delighted to be named Best Student Body, an unexpected success in their first year. Owen Trill, President of the Business Society said: “I’m incredibly proud to see our hard work and determination in the Business Society rewarded. To be nominated in a venue with the largest accounting bodies is one thing, but to be recognised and awarded for our commitment to student employability and opportunities is a whole new level. Thank you to the committee and all involved, your passion has played a crucial role in telling everyone what we are about and why you should join and support our society.”
They were quickly followed onto the winner’s podium by James Wright, programme leader for Accountancy and Finance, as the University was named Best Accountancy College in the public sector.
James said: “It’s fantastic news for the university’s newly-founded business society and accounting and finance programme to be the winners of these prestigious national awards. I would like to thank colleagues from the Business School and across the university for their support. Here’s to continuing to raise the profile of studying accountancy and developing our student’s experience.”
Professor Antonina Pereira, Director of the Institute of Psychology, Business and Human Sciences at University of Chichester added: “Huge congratulations to our inspiring student leaders of the Business Society at the University of Chichester Business School who have been awarded the prestigious PQ Magazine Award!
“Their passion, initiative, and commitment to creating an inclusive, dynamic, and professionally enriching environment for their peers is a testament to the excellence we nurture at Chichester. These awards recognise not only their outstanding leadership but also the values of collaboration, innovation, and enterprise that define our Business School community.”