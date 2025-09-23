University of Chichester shortlisted for two national Times Higher Education awards

A groundbreaking initiative which widens access to higher education by supporting marginalised and disadvantaged people to study at the University of Chichester has been shortlisted for a national award.

Adversity to University and the University’s Library Services team have both been selected as finalists in the annual Times Higher Education Awards, which recognises excellence across UK and Irish universities.

Adversity to University has been nominated in the Outstanding Contribution to the Local Community category. The project, which sees participants supported to successfully complete a tailored 12-week bridging course, works with local charities and community groups to use the transformative potential of higher education to change people’s lives.

In 2023/24, 78 students completed the programme including those affected by homelessness and addiction, refugees, prisoners, care leavers and military veterans. As one participant Phil, who went on to graduate with a degree in Sociology and now works for a charity, said: “It is the most fantastic opportunity. It gave me hope and a chance to turn things around. To be able to achieve something is such a magical feeling.”

Becky Edwards leads the Adversity to University programme

Becky Edwards, programme co-ordinator for the Adversity to University module, said: “I am surprised and delighted, and feel incredibly proud that our Adversity to University programme has been shortlisted for the Times Higher Education Awards. It is a tribute to all the staff at the University who have helped to make it possible and to every student who has started their journey with us. It is a validation of all that we and they have achieved.”

The Library Services team at the University has also been shortlisted for Best Library Team, in recognition of their work to improve student experience and make the service more welcoming and accessible to all. New activities in the past year included a Family Fun Day for students with children and volunteering opportunities for students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The award winners will be announced at a ceremony on 13 November in Edinburgh. THE editor Chris Havergal said: “At a time of unprecedented challenge for higher education, the THE Awards enter their third decade as a steady and staunch reminder of the exceptional work that continues to take place across the UK and Ireland every day, on campuses and beyond.

“The fact that we received well over 500 entries for this year’s awards is a sure sign that the sector’s commitment to transforming lives for the better is undimmed. We offer our sincere congratulations to all those institutions and individuals shortlisted – it really is an achievement to have reached this stage in a very competitive year.”