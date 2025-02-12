University of Chichester to launch new dual award degrees with University of Notre Dame Australia

An exciting new opportunity to study abroad will soon be available to students at the University of Chichester, thanks to an agreement signed this week with the University of Notre Dame Australia, which is based in Sydney and Fremantle. Plans are in place to develop dual-award degrees in a number of subjects which will include studying in Australia.

Professor Symeon Dagkas, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chichester was joined by Vice-Chancellor of the University of Notre Dame Australia Professor Francis Campbell on Wednesday 12 February for a signing ceremony at UNDA’s Sydney campus. The University of Notre Dame is ranked fourth in Australia for student experience and is one of the best universities in the country for preparing students for the workforce.

Professor Symeon Dagkas, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chichester said: “I am delighted to sign this agreement between our two universities and look forward to developing a strong partnership which will allow our students to pursue exciting study abroad options. Students who study abroad can expect to experience a new culture and way of learning, become more self-sufficient and improve future job prospects, providing an excellent opportunity for our young people.”

Students at the University of Notre Dame Australia will also have the chance to spend time studying at the University of Chichester campuses.

Details of the new courses will be published on the University’s website (www.chi.ac.uk) once these are confirmed.