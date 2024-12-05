University of Sussex Library celebrates 60th Anniversary with free exhibition

The University of Sussex Library is celebrating its 60th anniversary this month with a free exhibition open to the public, which invites visitors to step back to 1964.

Chapter 60, open now until December 20, commemorates six decades of learning, community, and innovation at the University’s iconic library, designed in the brutalist style by renowned architect, Sir Basil Spence.

The library, a historically significant Grade II listed building, which sits at the heart of the university’s campus in Falmer, was opened by Queen Elizabeth II in 1964 and has been open to students, staff, alumni and the public since.

The 60th anniversary exhibition highlights the library’s rich history and its role in shaping the University of Sussex over the years.

Visitors will step back to 1964, with the Library’s official opening ceremony and commemorative photos of the Queen. Each decade since then is brought to life with unique gallery displays, highlighting significant changes, achievements, and moments that shaped our community. A ‘Decade Showcase’ also displays photos and gallery text that capture defining moments including one of our earliest graduations c.1966 and actual construction of the library itself.

One exhibition case includes comment books capturing a wealth of memories, conversations, and lively exchanges between Library staff and visitors—many familiar to long-time members. The exhibition will also feature a dedicated poem Notes Inside a Library by Sussex alumna and poet-in-residence for 2024, Jenny Mitchell. Attendees are also invited to share their own stories and reflections, creating a collective tapestry of shared experiences and fond memories.

The library welcomes all members of the Brighton and Hove community, along with staff, students, and alumni, to join in the celebration of this remarkable milestone. Chapter 60 offers an opportunity to honor the past and envision the future of the University of Sussex Library.

Jane Harvell, Director of Library, Culture and Heritage and University Librarian, said: “We are all so proud of our library, it has a warm place in the heart of anyone who has ever studied or worked at the University of Sussex. Celebrating the 60th anniversary of its opening marks an important point in our history as we look towards creating exciting possibilities for opening up more to our local and wider community.”

Event Details: November 13 – December 20, 2024 (open to external visitors 9am–7pm) Location: Open Learning Space, Sussex Library, University of Sussex, BN1 9QL Tickets: Free entry