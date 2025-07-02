University unveils extra financial support for students applying through Clearing with Brighton Summer Boost initiative

For the first time, the University of Brighton is extending its Brighton Boost financial support initiative to students applying through Clearing in 2025 – helping to remove barriers and create opportunities for those who may have thought university was beyond their reach.

The Brighton Summer Boost package has been introduced to make sure that students applying through Clearing and who need extra support to start university aren’t left behind. It’s the first time that the university has offered dedicated financial assistance during the Clearing period – which opens on 1 July 2025 ready for students to start their course in September – providing targeted help to ensure every applicant who needs it can start university with confidence.

Building on the successful launch of Brighton Boost in 2024, this latest initiative reflects the university’s continued focus on widening access to higher education and creating more opportunities for students from all backgrounds – particularly those who may have traditionally been underrepresented or felt university was out of their reach.

The Brighton Summer Boost is designed to provide additional help to those who need it most – especially students whose commuting or relocation costs may present an obstacle to starting university. This support is based solely on the distance between a student’s term-time address and their main teaching campus, ensuring it reaches those for whom travel costs are likely to be a significant factor. Eligible students will automatically receive:

£500 if living within 15 miles of campus

£700 if living more than 15 miles away

This support is available to UK-domiciled students who meet specific postcode criteria and enrol on a full-time undergraduate course in 2025. Other support available to new students includes:

The University of Brighton Bursary worth £500

worth £500 Flexible part-time employment opportunities via the Student Jobs Hub

BSU Essentials , providing free everyday groceries and essentials

, providing free everyday groceries and essentials Free campus parking for eligible students commuting long distances

A free laptop loan scheme for students without access to suitable IT equipment

At Brighton, this focus on breaking down barriers and creating opportunities isn’t just policy – it’s personal and championed passionately from the top. Professor Donna Whitehead, Vice-Chancellor at the University of Brighton, said: “I was the first person in my family to go to university, so I understand how important practical support and a sense of belonging can be.

“Extending the Brighton Boost to students applying later in the year means no one misses out on the help they need to start university with confidence. This is about removing barriers, offering real, tangible support, and making sure every student feels welcome and valued from the moment they join us.”

The Brighton Summer Boost sits alongside the university’s existing bursary scheme, meaning students from the most financially challenging circumstances will continue to receive the highest levels of support. Those eligible for both the University of Brighton Bursary and the Summer Boost will benefit from combined financial help, providing a significant contribution towards the costs of starting university life.

Through these initiatives, the University of Brighton is equipping students to thrive academically, ensuring financial worries don’t hinder their potential. For more information on scholarships, bursaries, and other financial aid, visit the University of Brighton’s fees and financial support resources.

The university’s Clearing service opens on 1 July 2025, offering students the opportunity to secure a place on a wide range of undergraduate courses, alongside tailored financial and welfare support to help them succeed.

If you're considering your options for 2025, find out how Brighton can – and wants to – support you. Explore your opportunities through Clearing and take your next step with confidence.

Join a campus tour this July and discover what it’s like to study at the University of Brighton. Led by student ambassadors, these tours offer the perfect opportunity to explore our campuses, ask questions, and experience the atmosphere for yourself. Can’t make it in person? Take a virtual tour anytime.

July campus tour dates:

City campus: Wednesday 9 July

Wednesday 9 July Falmer campus: Wednesday 16 July

Wednesday 16 July Moulsecoomb campus: Wednesday 23 July