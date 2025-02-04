Uplands Academy students to take to stage with Mary Poppins JR

Uplands Academy, Wadhurst announces a school production of Mary Poppins JR., a ‘practically perfect’ 70-minute musical, based on the beloved stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney classic.

Visitors are invited to join the Banks family as they encounter adventure after fun-filled adventure with their curious new nanny, Mary Poppins. Adapted especially for young performers, this musical includes favourite songs such as “A Spoonful of Sugar” and “Feed the Birds”, as well as wonderful new songs by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. With colourful characters and an irresistible score, Mary Poppins JR. is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for all ages!

Spokeswoman Louise Lomax said: "This marks a significant moment for Uplands Academy, as it is our first school production in several years, and our Music and Drama departments, along with the cast, are working tirelessly to create a show that will be both memorable and magical.

"From professional lighting and sound to costumes and sets, a great deal of time, effort and dedication has gone into bringing this production to life."

Cast Mary Poppins JR

The performances are on Tuesday 11 February – 6pm (doors open 5:40pm;)Wednesday 12 February – 7pm (doors open 6:40pm and Thursday 13February – 7pm (doors open 6:40pm) at Uplands Academy.

Tickets are now on sale at ticketsource.co.uk/uplands-academy

Louise went on: "Join us in celebrating the talents and dedication of our students and staff by attending this spectacular show. It promises to be a truly supercalifragilisticexpialidocious performance."

