USA ruck star back at Collyer's

Rugby star Charlotte Roberts returned to Collyer’s this week. Charlotte left Collyer’s in 2022 having achieved a scholarship to attend the University of Lindenwood, St Charles, Missouri. She is studying Business Management and Business Law.

Head of Collyer’s Sports Academy, John Burroughs, was delighted: “It is great to welcome Charlotte back to Collyer’s. She is a tremendous player, and we are incredibly proud of her rugby exploits at a top university in the United States.”

While studying at the university of Lindenwood Charlotte has made the Dean’s List for academic achievement and has also won the USA Rugby National Championship for Division 1 Elite (the highest league!).

Charlotte took time out to speak to students currently on the rugby academy programme at Collyers. She also answered questions on elite rugby pathways, playing in front of big crowds, and flying across the country to play matches. She also spoke about training regimes, analysis, and the outstanding facilities at the University of Lyndenwood. In addition, Charlotte patiently posed for selfies with students in the college canteen!

Charlotte Roberts with elite Collyer's rugby players.

Charlotte said: “I remember my time at Collyer’s very fondly and it’s great to come back and visit.”

John Burroughs added: “Massive thanks to Charlotte for presenting us with one of her signed rugby shirts, which we will treasure!”

Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “Charlotte is not only a gifted athlete, but a superb role-model. Huge thanks to her for returning to Collyer’s to inspire the next generation of rugby players and elite athletes.”