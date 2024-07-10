Varndean College celebrates fantastic IB Diploma results

Varndean College IB students celebrate their success

Varndean College is thrilled to announce the exceptional performance of our students in the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme, with results released on Friday the 5th July. Our students outperformed the global average by a stonking four points showcasing Varndean College as world class yet again.

Varndean College students achieved an impressive average diploma score of 34.34 out of 45 and an outstanding pass rate of 97.73%. That is more than four points higher than the global average of 30.32 secured by 187,826 students worldwide with a pass rate of 80%.

The IB Diploma Programme at Varndean College is renowned for its holistic and exceptional approach to education, fostering not only academic excellence but also the development of critical thinking, research skills, and global awareness. Through this programme, students become globally minded citizens, equipped with a broad set of skills and knowledge that prepare them for success in higher education and beyond.

"We are immensely proud of our students and how hard they have worked over the past two years," said Diploma Programme Coordinator Lee Finlay-Gray. "The IB Diploma Programme is a rigorous and challenging course to study, and our students' achievements are a testament to their dedication, resilience, and intellectual curiosity. Our students have embraced the challenge of the IB Diploma Programme and have excelled. Their hard work and determination have truly paid off, and we are confident that they are well-prepared to make significant contributions to the global community."

Maddi Burgess Smith off to Oxford to study Biomedical Sciences

In addition to their impressive scores, many of our students have secured places at prestigious universities, of which some highlights include:

● Madeleine Burgess Smith (formerly Hurstpierpoint College) achieved 43 points and will be attending Oxford to read Biomedical Sciences

● Meadow Osborne (formerly Dorothy Stringer), with a score of 39 points, will also be attending Oxford to read Law

● Deneb Marden-Rull (formerly Hove Park), who scored 42 points, is weighing up whether to attend Warwick or Amsterdam to study Economics, Politics, and International Studies

Deneb Marden-Rull off to study Economics, Politics and International Studies

● Ruby Nunns (formerly Burgess Hill Academy), who achieved an impressive 42 points, will be studying Civil and Structural Engineering at Leeds

● Ellen Cross (formerly Warden Park) achieved 38 points, will be heading to Bristol to study History whilst Claire Hawkes (formerly Shoreham Academy) will also be studying History at Nottingham having achieved 36 points)

● Laura Cooper (formerly Downlands), with 41 points, will be studying Dentistry at the University of Birmingham

● Matti Rogers (formerly PACA), with 39 points, is off to Sheffield to study Aerospace Engineering

● Will Murphy (formerly Chailey School), having scored 39 points, will be attending Southampton to study Oceanography. Ava Davies (formerly Peacehaven Community School) and Callum Groves

● Williams (Shoreham Academy) will both be heading to Edinburgh to study Cognitive Science and Interdisciplinary Futures, respectively

● Luka Miles (formerly Worthing High School), having scored 38 points, will be studying Osteopathy at Swansea

● Lily Tanswell (formerly of Patcham High) has secured a place at Sussex University to study International Relations and Development

● Tom Ford-Gunningham (formerly Varndean School) is heading to Leeds to study Chemical Engineering.

There are a number of students waiting to hear from their universities and we look forward to updating this list later in the summer.

In addition, after taking a gap year, a further two IB students from our 2023 leavers have secured places to study at Cambridge university this September; Ella Tingley will study Engineering at St Catharine's College whilst Martha Rayner will study HSPS at Queens College.

Principal of Varndean College Donna-Marie Janson writes “The excellent results achieved in the International Baccalaureate at Varndean College are a testament to the dedication, hard work, and passion of our students and teachers. We cannot emphasise just how well our students have performed. Many of our students have achieved the equivalent of 4 A*s in A level; with the vast majority of students achieving a point score of over 36, the equivalent of 3 As in traditional A Levels. What an exceptional achievement! We are immensely proud of our students; they have been an absolute pleasure to teach and get to know and we wish each and every one of them a wonderful future.”

2024 has been an exciting and rewarding year for the college’s IB provision. Just last week the outcome of an in-depth five-year review carried out by the International Baccalaureate praised the high quality of provision, exceptional student experience and the excellent commitment of staff to delivering a world-class Diploma. The IB described the college's leadership team as “exemplary in their pedagogical approach, aligning closely with the philosophy and mission of the IB.” They continued that “the school's dedication to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment is evident in its strong sense of community and comprehensive student support services. Varndean College has made substantial investments in its learning environments reflecting the college's innovative and student-centered approach to education” concluding that “with a solid foundation, committed leadership, and dedicated staff, Varndean College is well-positioned to continue its IB journey. The school remains steadfast in its commitment to the IB philosophy and is dedicated to the ongoing sustainability and development of its IB programmes.” This follows a very successful Ofsted inspection of the College in March 24 where the whole IB programme was ‘deep dived’ and received glowing feedback.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all our IB Diploma students for their remarkable achievements and sincere thanks to our staff across the college community for their commitment and the unwavering support.

As we celebrate these wonderful results, we look forward to continuing our tradition of excellence in education and supporting our students in reaching their full potential.

(All achievement and destination outcomes are correct at time of writing)

About Varndean College