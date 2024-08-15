Varndean College celebrates outstanding exam results

Varndean College Results Day 2024.

Varndean College in Brighton is proud to announce yet another year of outstanding A Level and vocational exam results, highlighting the dedication, hard work and talent of both its students and staff.

The college has once again demonstrated its commitment to academic excellence, achieving a remarkable A Level overall pass rate of 98%.

This year, over half of all students achieved top grades of A* to B, reflecting the high academic standards upheld by Varndean College. Additionally, an impressive 3/4s of students earned grades of A* to C, showcasing the broad success across the student body. These results are an increase on results in 2023.

Vocational qualifications achieved a pass rate of 99%, with over half of students achieving the coveted Distinction* or Distinction.

Varndean College Results Day 2024.

Principal, Donna-Marie Janson, expressed immense pride in the students’ achievements, stating: “We are incredibly proud of our wonderful students and their outstanding exam results this year. Their achievements are a shining example of their hard work, resilience, unwavering determination and talent.

!Our staff have worked tirelessly to support and inspire them, and today we celebrate their well-earned success. I would like to thank every one of them for their incredible dedication, hard work, and commitment. Together, we’ve created an environment where our students thrive, making Varndean College the exceptional place it is.

!I am confident that this success will inspire even greater accomplishments in the future. Congratulations to all our amazing students - you have truly earned this moment!"

Varndean College remains a leading educational institution in Brighton and Hove, renowned for its exceptional academic success.

Varndean College Results Day 2024.

The college offers a transformational educational experience where every student flourishes, preparing them for the next steps into university and future careers. With a strong emphasis on both academic excellence and personal growth, Varndean College ensures that all students achieve their full potential in an inspiring, enriching and happy environment.

In addition to its A Level and vocational programmes, Varndean College also provides students with the opportunity to pursue the highly regarded International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma, a globally recognized qualification that encourages critical thinking, research skills, and intercultural understanding.

Earlier in July, the IB students achieved an impressive average diploma score of 34.34 out of 45 and an outstanding pass rate of 98%. That is more than 4 points higher than the global average of 30.32 secured by 187,826 students worldwide with a pass rate of 80%.

Manyof the IB UCAS applicants received offers for Russell Group universities, with three heading to Oxford and Cambridge.

● Madeleine Burgess Smith (formerly Hurstpierpoint College) achieved 43 points and will be attending Oxford to read Biomedical Sciences.

● Flora Burleigh (formerly Our Lady of Sion School) scored 41 points and will be heading to Cambridge to study Psychological & Behavioural Sciences.

● Deneb Marden-Rull (formerly of Hove Park) scored 42 points and is studying Economics, Politics and International Studies at University of Warwick.

● Ruby Nunns (formerly Burgess Hill Academy), who achieved an impressive 42 points, will be studying Civil and Structural Engineering at Leeds

● Meadow Osborne (formerly Dorothy Stringer), scored 39 points, will also be attending Oxford to read Law.

Congratulations and well done to all our exceptional students and we wish them the very best of luck for their futures