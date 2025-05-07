VE Day celebrations at Felpham Community College
Ms McAuley, Curriculum Leader for History commented:
“As a history department, we have been amazed at how many fabulous entries we received across years 7, 8 and 9. Well done to everyone who researched and submitted an entry - the history department, Ms Pike and Governors were blown away by the entries.
"Entries will be displayed at the Felpham VE Day celebration, taking place on Saturday 10th May at Felpham Memorial Hall.
" This is a local community event and open to all - starting at 3pm. As well as having a group of our students attending the event to run our history stall, we also have some amazing year 9 drama students, and our very talented Callum from year 12, performing at the event.
"We hope to see some of you there!”