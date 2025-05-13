VE Day Felpham Celebrations

FCC Student with History Display Stand

It was fabulous to see some of our students taking part in the VE Day celebrations in Felpham Village on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were FCC students running a History display stand, showcasing entries to the Key Stage 3 History competition which ran at school in support of VE Day.

There were students performing - reciting diary entries from the era, and jokes. There was also Callum from year 12 performing some Frank Sinatra songs, he was even asked for his autograph! Ms Pike, Headteacher, concluded the FCC performance giving a reading on 'Inspirational Women in the War'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students also enjoyed discussing their history work with Ms Griffiths, local MP, who attended the event.

Callum, Year 12 Student, performing at the VE Day event

Ms Pike, Headteacher, commented:

“Well done to all our students who took part in the history competition and also attended the event. It was a fantastic community event and great for us, as a community college, to take part.

"Our students were a credit for the work they produced, the performances, and for attending the event with such enthusiasm.

"I was proud to be there supporting them!”