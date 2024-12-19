An art school has opened in Burgess Hill that aims to inspire creativity in children and teenagers.

Video: art school opens in Burgess Hill to inspire creativity in young people
Art-K is at 66 Church Walk and offers workshops for ages six to 16 every school holiday. Visit www.art-k.co.uk/class-burgess-hill to find out more.
Branch manager Aida said Art-K is a place where ‘every young artist can explore, create and grow regardless of their experience or skill level’.
She said: “Our programme is personalised to each child’s ability and interests while being structured to support their learning and development. We work closely with every child to help them build their skills with confidence and artistic potential.”
Aida said: “Our goal is simple. We want every child who is passionate about art to have the opportunity to explore, create and develop their artistic talents. Join us and let you child discover the joy of creating art in a fun, engaging way.”
The Winter Workshops will explore projects working with paper sculpture, clay, design, mixed media, watercolour and acrylics. They are on Monday, December 30, and Friday and Saturday, January 3-4.