Vocational courses added to the curriculum at The Hastings Academy

The Hastings Academy have introduced two new vocational courses to their curriculum, hair and beauty and mechanical engineering. With both courses offering a bespoke learning environment, they offer hands on application, allowing and enabling students to gain practical experience and industry knowledge to support them as they take the next steps in their futures.

The hair and beauty facility offers real life salon experience, with a range of mannequin heads, wash basins and professional equipment available for our students to learn with. Course leader, Tracey Davis, has a wealth of experience in the sector, having owned her own salon and worked for London Fashion Week. At the end of the course, students will have achieved their VCTC Level 2 Tech Awards and a VRQ in Hair, Beauty and Barbering. With skills such as plaiting, blow drying and clipper cutting on the cards, we can’t wait to see how the student’s progress.

Katie Kennaird, a current student on the hair and beauty course, commented “It is really good because it inspires my creativity. I have learnt how to braid, create styles for wedding hair and how to show different hair up-styles”

The mechanical engineering workshop is also full of the tools of the trade, for our students to immerse themselves in. Mr Saubolle is acting course leader, and brings with him a wealth of industry knowledge, having previously worked for the likes of Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Ducati. The course initially focusses on basic motorbike maintenance, therefore what better way to kick off with a bang with a VIP trip to Brands Hatch. The students were treated to a behind the scenes tour of the British Superbikes Practice Day paddocks. They even got the opportunity to meet racers and mechanics!

Student, Keiron Lane, says “In the automotive workshop there are all amazing things to do, I am learning how to fix motorbikes such as working on the brakes. I have learnt how to take off the front and back wheels. Working in the automotive workshop is the best lesson of the week because Mr Saubolle is the best teacher.”

Both specialist facilities were officially opened on Friday 11th October by Helena Dollimore, MP for Hastings and Rye. Helena kindly cut the ribbon on our new facilities, then took some time to sit with current students enrolled on the course to find out how they were finding it. "It was great to see the new auto workshop and salon where students can also develop more vocational qualifications. As the MP for Hastings, Rye and the villages, our local schools are a top priority for me. I use my voice in Westminster to highlight the need for more support for our local state schools to the highest levels.”

From parting hair, to pulling apart engines, we can’t wait to see how these new courses progress.